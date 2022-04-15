Valencia law firm files three lawsuits against L.A. Dodgers

Valencia-based law firm diDonato Law Center announced Tuesday that it had filed three lawsuits against the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, alleging the team’s stadium security had committed “acts of violence” against the firm’s clients.

While each lawsuit names multiple people involved in unrelated incidents to one another throughout the 2021 baseball season, all three complaints allege that Dodgers security used excessive force against the plaintiffs while they attended games at the ballpark.

On Aug. 17, 2021, Salvador and Pricilla Mota allege that, after attending a Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh game, they were attacked by Dodgers security force officers in the stadium parking lot “without reason or provocation.” Through photos included as exhibits in the legal paperwork, the husband and wife allege that Salvador was handcuffed and then taken to the hospital “for severe facial, eye, shoulder and leg injuries.”

The second lawsuit filed by diDonato Law Center against the ball club alleges that on Sept. 14, 2021, Karen Osorio was attending a Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game when a uniformed Dodgers employee “violently grabbed cellphones” from the hands of each member of her family and claimed they were “conducting illegal activities.”

“When Karen asked questions of what was going on with her daughter, instead of calming answering her questions, Dodgers security surrounded Karen and attacked her as her husband, daughter and grandson watched,” a statement from diDonato reads. “Karen was illegally handcuffed and taken to jail.”

Despite her reportedly suffering facial, chest and leg injuries, no criminal charges were filed against Osorio or anyone involved in the incident, the complaint reads.

The final lawsuit filed states that Adam and Monica Villa, during the Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers game Oct. 3, 2021, were approached by Dodgers security due to Adam using “enthusiastic language.”

“Adam agreed to stop that language,” the Tuesday press release from diDonato Law reads. “However, without warning, Adam was surrounded and attacked by six (6) sworn security in the presence of his wife and daughter.”

Adam claims to have suffered head, neck and back injuries in the confrontation with Dodgers security, and Monica alleged to have also been injured when jumping in between stadium staff and her husband.

According to the lawsuit, all three incidents were reported to the Dodgers corporate office, but they have refused to comment on the incidents.

“Fans must be free from harassment by the security force, which is comprised of both sworn and non-sworn personnel,” the plaintiffs’ law firm said. “The start of a new baseball season provides an excellent opportunity to reflect and make policy changes to prevent abuse and racial profiling of the Dodgers’ loyal fans.”

As of the publication of this story, officials from the Dodgers front office had not responded to a request for comment.