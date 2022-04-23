Vehicle crashes at the bottom of 100-foot embankment

A person was sent to the hospital and a SigAlert was issued after a vehicle went over the lip of a 100-foot embankment in the Angeles National Forest Friday morning.  

The solo vehicle crash was first reported at 7:36 a.m. near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, according to Esteban Benitez, L.A. County Fire Department spokesman.  

“It was reported as a vehicle 100 feet down an embankment,” said Benitez.  

Units arrived at the scene at 7:59 a.m. and one person was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital at 8:09 a.m.  

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

Due to the incident, a SigAlert was issued closing down the road in that area for roughly two hours while first responders worked to get a single patient transported and the scene cleared of the crashed vehicle and its debris.  

