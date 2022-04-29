Vehicle hits embankment, one person sent to hospital

After a vehicle went over the side of the freeway and into down an embankment in Castaic on Friday, one person was transported to the hospital, according to first responders.

The call was first received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:18 p.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 5, just south of Parker Road, according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“One patient was transported to Henry Mayo,” said Munoz, adding that the original call involved a possible engine fire.

California Highway Patrol officers stated that the vehicle had gone off the road and a SigAlert would be required as first responders worked to clear the scene in the far-right lane.

No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to surrounding brush, according to Fire Department officials.