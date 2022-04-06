Wilk to host free Medicare fraud webinar

News release

State Sen. Scott Wilk is inviting the community to a free webinar on Medicare fraud, 1-2 p.m. Thursday, April 14.

“Please join my office and our partner, The Center for Health Care Rights, for an informative and free webinar on Medicare Fraud,” Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, said in a prepared statement. “Every year millions of health care dollars are lost to fraud and abuse. These inappropriate behaviors drive up the cost of health care and pose security risks for Medicare recipients.”

The webinar will help participants learn how to avoid being a victim of fraud, and will include as tips and trends on latest scams.

The webinar will be held via Zoom, and the link will be provided to those who RSVP at tinyurl.com/y8atpcj9.

For additional information, contact Wilk’s district office at 661-729-6232 or contact Donna Hill via email at [email protected]