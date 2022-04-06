Woman arrested on suspicion of ID theft and drug possession

A 29-year-old North Hollywood woman was arrested Sunday on Soledad Canyon Road at Highway 14 in Canyon Country on suspicion of identity theft and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the Juvenile Intervention Team was patrolling Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle not adhering to vehicle code. Upon speaking with the female driver, a report indicated, deputies learned the suspect was on active probation for identity theft.

Deputies then searched the suspect’s car and located several checks, credit cards, identification cards and other documents not named to the suspect, according to an SCV Sheriff’s Station social post. They also found methamphetamine drugs in her possession, the post said.

Deputies ultimately arrested the woman on suspicion of identify theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Wednesday afternoon. Arriaga said the suspect’s bail is set at $50,000.