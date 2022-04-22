Woman found dead in Canyon Country hot tub

A 40-year-old woman was found dead in a hot tub at the Canyon Oaks Homeowners Association complex in Canyon Country on Wednesday, according to Detective Tim Ruggiero of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau.

Ruggiero said the woman’s body was discovered by children who lived in the area, who had lost their soccer ball over the fence surrounding the pool/spa area and were retrieving it when the body was found. The children notified their parents, who called 911.

Although homicide was called in to take a look at the case, Ruggiero said there was no indication of foul play and that natural causes are being looked into as the most likely cause of death. Alcohol containers were found at the scene, but drug use was not apparent, according to Ruggiero.

Ruggiero also said the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office has labeled the case as an “accident, pending further investigation” and that “right now, the investigation is in the coroner’s hands.”

The woman has been positively identified and her next of kin has been notified.