Zonta to host Women in Service event May 14

News release

Women in Service, an annual event honoring outstanding women volunteers throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, hosted by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, is scheduled May 14 at The Centre in Santa Clarita.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. followed by lunch and the program at 11 a.m.

“This luncheon honors dynamic volunteers nominated by local nonprofit organizations that share our mission — the advancement of women and girls,” said a news release from Zonta.

All nominees will be guests of Zonta at the luncheon and will be recognized along with their organization.

To date, 16 nonprofit organizations have selected one of their volunteers who have gone above and beyond.

“These outstanding women contribute their time and expertise to make our community a better place to live,” the release said.

All nominees will be honored; however, one nominee will be chosen to receive the Carmen Sarro Award for “Improving the Status of Women Through Community Service.”

Reservations are $75 before May 1 and $90 after.

More information and reservations are available at www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.