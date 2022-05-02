2nd teenager arrested in connection with violent Newhall robbery

The second suspect believed to have been involved in an alleged Newhall robbery last month has been arrested, law enforcement officials said on Thursday.

The arrest stems from a reported incident in the morning of April 26 on the 24900 block of Newhall Avenue, and involved two teenage boys confronting another teenage boy in order to steal a piece of jewelry from the victim, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The suspects fled after taking the victim’s jewelry,” said Arriaga at the time of the incident. “During a lapse of time, the victim sought after the suspects, with (a knife) in hand, in an attempt to retrieve his property, during which (an) assault occurred.”

One of the alleged robbers was wounded and he was transported to the hospital due to his injury. The second robbery suspect remained outstanding at the time of the incident.

Arriaga added that deputies initially searched the area upon their arrival for the victim and persons of interest, but they’d already fled the scene. During the search, she said, deputies located blood on the sidewalk and the nearby Hart High School and Placerita Junior High School were placed on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

The area was cleared by deputies and the 14-year-old robbery victim was located, Arriaga said. However, he was ultimately arrested and transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall on suspicion of assaulting one of the suspects with his knife, according to local law enforcement officials.

“The Sheriff’s Department does not condone any victims taking action on their own after the commission of a crime,” said Arriaga. “Should you become a victim of any crime, we encourage everyone to contact the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station so that a deputy can be dispatched immediately to conduct a proper investigation, ensuring safety for all.”

This latest arrest, which occurred on Tuesday, involved the youth believed to be the second suspect who had eluded authorities at the time of the incident. He was picked up at his residence in Canyon Country by Career Offender — Burglary, Robbery, Assault, or COBRA, detectives and booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, according to Arriaga.

He was later transported to Sylmar Juvenile Hall where he remained in custody as of Thursday.