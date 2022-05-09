Brush fire reported in Newhall

A brush fire was reported in the Newhall Pass on Monday, resulting in a quick response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire, dubbed the #FoothillIC, was first reported at 4:27 p.m. on Foothill Boulevard and Sierra Highway, according to Amanda Morales, a spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. forward progress was stopped at a quarter-acre, but a handful of small spots remained for the on-the-scene personnel to extinguish.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to officials.

As a result of the fire being on a hillside near the Sierra Highway off-ramp, the truck route on the southbound side of Interstate 5 was closed temporarily.