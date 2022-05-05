Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault

A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Canyon Country on suspicion of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to sheriff’s officials.

At about 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic violence in the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Upon arrival, deputies learned of a verbal argument that escalated and led to the alleged assault.

“The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival,” Arriaga said. “During investigation, the suspect returned. Deputies detained the suspect, in which he was positively identified by the victim as the suspect responsible for the assault.”

The suspect was arrested right then and there and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. According to Arriaga, he was later released on bond.

The victim, Arriaga added, sustained minor injury in the reported assault. However, she declined medical attention.