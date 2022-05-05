Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of domestic assault

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in Canyon Country on suspicion of physically assaulting an ex-girlfriend, according to sheriff’s officials. 

At about 12:14 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of a possible domestic violence in the 18000 block of Annes Circle in Canyon Country, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Upon arrival, deputies learned of a verbal argument that escalated and led to the alleged assault. 

“The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival,” Arriaga said. “During investigation, the suspect returned. Deputies detained the suspect, in which he was positively identified by the victim as the suspect responsible for the assault.” 

The suspect was arrested right then and there and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. According to Arriaga, he was later released on bond. 

The victim, Arriaga added, sustained minor injury in the reported assault. However, she declined medical attention. 

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]

