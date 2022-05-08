Car fire closes The Old Road

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters put out a solo vehicle fire at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and The Old Road Saturday afternoon. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

An orange Volkswagen Bug was engulfed in flames at approximately 5:27 p.m. near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and The Old Road on Saturday.  

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes later and were able to extinguish the fire, according to Cheryl Sims, supervising fire dispatcher.  

Sims also said there were no reported injuries as no paramedic or medical assistance was requested.  

California Highway Patrol and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies reportedly closed The Old Road from McBean Parkway down to Pico Canyon Road.  

The cause of the fire or the condition of the driver are unknown at the time of this publication.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters put out a solo vehicle fire at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and The Old Road Saturday afternoon. Chris Torres/The Signal
Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS