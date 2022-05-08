Car fire closes The Old Road

An orange Volkswagen Bug was engulfed in flames at approximately 5:27 p.m. near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and The Old Road on Saturday.

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene approximately 10 minutes later and were able to extinguish the fire, according to Cheryl Sims, supervising fire dispatcher.

Sims also said there were no reported injuries as no paramedic or medical assistance was requested.

California Highway Patrol and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies reportedly closed The Old Road from McBean Parkway down to Pico Canyon Road.

The cause of the fire or the condition of the driver are unknown at the time of this publication.