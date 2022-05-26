CBS Film Series presents ‘A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto’

News release

The discovery of a puzzling photograph sparks a student to probe the history of Rome’s Jewish ghetto and the fate of a little girl, in this drama interlacing past and present, “A Starry Sky Above the Roman Ghetto,” scheduled to be screened as part of the CBS Film Series on June 12 at Congregation Beth Shalom.

When Sofia finds an old snapshot in a neglected suitcase, she’s mesmerized by the child’s picture. As details emerge — the child’s name, separation from her parents, and rescue by a nun — Sofia commits to honoring the girl’s memory by staging an original play with classmates and friends from a nearby Jewish high school. But first she must overcome objections of concerned parents.

A talented ensemble injects youthful energy into this inspiring interfaith story about the importance of memory, coexistence and reconciling generational frictions.

The screening is scheduled 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. Admission is $5 per person, which includes popcorn and concessions. Raffle tickets will be on sale for $1 and a chance to win a $25 gift card. RSVP to [email protected] or 661-254-2411.