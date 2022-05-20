Chamber launches redesigned Ambassadors Committee

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of its newly redesigned Ambassadors Committee. The committee will be led by past board chair Troy Hooper and comprised of chamber members over a variety of industries.

“I am excited to lead the redesigned Ambassadors Committee and look forward to working with the group on growing membership, reengaging past members and supporting our business community,” said Hooper. “Serving as an ambassador of the chamber will not only be an honor, but a meaningful experience representing such an amazing business community and strong Chamber of Commerce.”

The redesigned Ambassadors Committee will be limited to one chamber member per industry. Their term will be a one-year commitment with the possibility of an extension. The ambassador’s role will be to promote the SCV Chamber and business community, provide feedback on what the community needs and recommendations on what will further the chamber’s mission and vision, among other functions.

“The SCV Chamber is strong because of its members, and we look forward to the new Ambassador Committee showcasing that strength and what a vibrant, diverse business community we have in the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We could not think of a better person to lead the committee than Troy Hooper, who has showed great leadership skills and support for the SCV Chamber over many years.”

Interested individuals can email the SCV Chamber at [email protected] to receive an application form. Applicants will be interviewed by a panel who will select the final committee members.