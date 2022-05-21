City: ‘Bike to Work Week’ saves 400 commuter days

The city of Santa Clarita hosted its “Bike to Work Week” challenge on Monday, with pit stops for participants being set up on Thursday.

The challenge was set up as part of the city’s “Bike Month,” which included last weekend’s showcase of current and future bike paths the city has to offer.

Thursday’s pit stops offered free refreshments and swag to anyone biking to work in the area. The pit stops were located at Camp Plenty, Bouquet Junction, South Fork Trail, the city Public Works Yard, and City Hall, where City Event Coordinator Scott Bachrach greeted those who passed through.

Kaiser Permanente employees Julie Collier, left, and Kristal Dougherty check in at the Bouquet Canyon pit stop hosted by Incycle as thye ride to work during the City of Santa Clarita week-long Bike to Work Challenge on Thursday morning, 051922. Dan Watson/The Signal

“So we’re trying to incentivize people, and get them out of their comfort zone, so that they can realize that they can ride their bike to work and contribute less to our pollution in our environment,” said Bachrach. “So we estimate about 400 commuter days have been taken off the road this week.”

Bachrach also said he hopes both the bike trail event and “Bike to Work Week” will change the mindset of people in the SCV to see that biking is a viable form of transportation in addition to a weekend activity.

“We have such a great bike path system and trail system in this valley, it’s… almost a shame not to utilize it,” said Bachrach. “But also, it’s just a great way to get involved in your community, get out there and see your community in a different light, and it’s responsible, environmental impact that you can make on your community.”

In addition to the refreshments and apparel given out at the pit stops, raffles to win a free bike were also held to entice riders to stop by. One of these riders, city employee Oliver Cramer, said since he works at City Hall and lives close to work, biking to work might become a regular thing

.

A group of Woodward employees stop at City Hall during the City of Santa Clarita week-long Bike to Work Challenge on Thursday morning, 051922. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Right now with gas prices so high… I’m one of the fortunate ones that get to live somewhat close to where I work. So I find myself biking in a lot more than I have in the past,” said Cramer. “This is definitely a [way to]…save gas money. But it’s also a great way to kind of see the city,”

Another biker who also works at City Hall, Kelly Kacmar, a project technician in Environmental Services for the city, said that “Bike to Work Week” itself was responsible for her mode of transportation that day.

“I love that there’s prizes available, possible to win, and I just like spreading the idea that you can bike to work and be eco-friendly,” said Kacmar. “It was really nice. You feel the wind in your face and you feel like you’re getting exercise for the day. It’s a great way to get outdoors, especially when you’re stuck in an office all day.”

For more about biking in Santa Clarita, visit bit.ly/3Mpe4iM.