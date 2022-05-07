City to begin annual Road Rehab program May 16

News release

The city of Santa Clarita will soon begin construction work on the annual Road Rehab project, which uses slurry seal and overlay road treatment to improve city roadways and address maintenance concerns before they develop into larger issues.

Road Rehab is anticipated to begin the week of May 16 and will continue through the summer months. Residents are asked to be aware of work being done in and around their neighborhoods and to alter parking and driving accordingly.

The city’s Road Rehab website, santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab, features frequently asked questions and tips for residents to ensure resurfacing is completed both quickly and efficiently. An interactive map will also be made available soon to allow residents to find their street on the map to see if slurry seal or overlay will be administered and an approximate date for resurfacing.

For the latest updates, including last-minute changes in scheduling, follow the hashtag #SCRoadRehab on Twitter.

Door hangers will be distributed to homes that will be affected throughout the course of the project in advance of construction, with a reminder being distributed to residences before construction begins. Residents may also be affected by Road Rehab construction on adjacent streets.

Electronic message boards will be placed near impacted neighborhoods to remind residents of impending construction, and temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted prior to construction activity. All cars in the “No Parking” zone during construction time will be towed. Construction may occur anytime between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Additional instructions and Road Rehab information, including the interactive map, can be found at santa-clarita.com/RoadRehab. For any questions or concerns, residents may contact the project hotline at 661-290-2291.