Community invited to tour fire stations

News release

After being on hiatus for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Fire Department is excited to bring back the annual Fire Service Day for Santa Clarita residents. On Saturday, community members across the city will have the unique opportunity to go to their local fire stations and receive guided tours, meet with fire personnel, climb into the fire trucks, learn more about their equipment, as well as get a free blood pressure test.

“Having the opportunity to welcome community members into our stations is something we look forward to every year,” said Assistant Fire Chief Nick Berkuta. “We are thrilled to bring back Fire Service Day this Saturday. Our firefighters enjoy sharing safety tips, teaching residents about fire prevention and just seeing the smiles on the faces of visitors as they get to climb into the rigs and explore the stations.”

Residents are encouraged to come out and meet with the first responders who provide emergency services each day to their community and to learn more about their daily responsibilities.

Each of the fire stations will still be active during this time, so residents are advised to be patient if they arrive and staff are out on a call. If there is a significant wait time, residents can always come back later in the day or go to any of the other stations.

This family-friendly opportunity will begin at 10 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. For more information on Fire Service Day or to find the fire station that is closest to you, visit fire.lacounty.gov.