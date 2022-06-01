Deputies: Teen hospitalized after defending mom from abusive husband

Following a reported family disturbance, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies said they arrested a man after he allegedly threw an air conditioning unit at his wife and hospitalized his 16-year-old son.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the call on Friday on the 27500 block of Violin Canyon Road in Castaic.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned during a verbal argument, the suspect threw an air conditioning unit at his wife,” said Arriaga. “The victim’s juvenile sons attempted to restrain the suspect in order to prevent further harm to their mother, during which the suspect turned and physically assaulted his 16-year-old son.”

The woman did not sustain injury and declined medical treatment, according to Arriaga, but the 16-year-old was transported to a local hospital for further medical evaluation.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.