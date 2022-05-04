Deputies: Woman arrested with over a dozen stolen credit cards, ID cards

A woman was arrested in Canyon Country Sunday evening after being found in possession of over a dozen stolen credit cards, driver’s licenses and Social Security cards, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest stems from deputies with the Special Assignment Team, SAT, patrolling Canyon Country where they reported observing a woman searching through a vehicle in the late hours of the night on the 18500 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon contacting the female, deputies learned she had an outstanding felony warrant for her arrest,” said Arriaga. “A search of her property resulted in the recovery of counterfeit money, multiple identification cards and a large amount of mail not named to the female, a credit card scanner, methamphetamine, along other with other contraband.”

She was arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and forgery, alongside an outstanding felony warrant.

She was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and held in lieu of $150,000 bail. She remained in custody as of Tuesday.