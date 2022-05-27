Emergency personnel respond to gun incident on Sierra Highway

Emergency personnel received a call for a possible gun-related fatality at approximately 8:50 p.m. Thursday on the northbound lanes of Sierra Highway, according to local law enforcement.  

California Highway Patrol Officer Kimball confirmed there was a gun incident on Sierra Highway and officers were on the scene at 8:50 p.m. However, no additional information was provided as it was the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s handle, he said. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher Michael Pittman said Fire Department personnel received a call for a medical emergency at 8:50 p.m. Pittman confirmed they responded to a person with a gunshot wound, but did not say whether the person was transported to a nearby hospital.  

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Jose Herrera

