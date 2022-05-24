FYI seeks volunteers to support local foster youth

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence is seeking “Allies” to work one-on-one with Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system. An in-person training session is scheduled to be held Thursday, June 2 for interested volunteers.

Volunteer Allies have the opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them overcome the cycle of challenges that are endemic to foster youth. Each FYI youth is paired with an adult Ally who offers encouragement, guidance and friendship as the youths work to complete a post-secondary education, and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

The June 2 training session is to be held 6-8 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 25816 N. Tournament Road, Valencia. To learn more or to register for the training, email Darlene Allen at [email protected]. Additional information about Fostering Youth Independence can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org.