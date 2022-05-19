Garcia announces winners of Congressional Art Competition

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, announced that Shannon Lee, a junior at West Ranch High School, has been selected as the winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition for California’s 25th District. Lee’s painting, “By Your Side,” was selected by a panel of five independent judges. Her work will be sent to Washington, D.C., where it will hang in the halls of Congress.

“By Your Side,” Shannon Lee’s winning entry in the Congressional Art Competition. “I want to congratulate Shannon on this incredible achievement,” said Garcia. “Shannon’s impressive artwork details the bond between a man and his best friend. This artwork will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and seen by members of Congress and visitors from all over the world. Shannon should be proud of this achievement and her exceptional artistic talent.” Garcia also announced the second and third place winners:

Second Place: “Machines in Motion: Clarity of the Mind” by Yelin Kim, West Ranch High School, grade 11.

Third Place: “Dear Old Friend” by Mia Sardo, Hart High School, grade 12.

The second-place artwork will be displayed in Garcia’s Washington, D.C., office and the third-place artwork will be displayed in Garcia’s Santa Clarita office.

“I’m glad that young Californians interested in art have the opportunity to participate in the Congressional Art Competition. I want to thank all the students, teachers, fellow judges and families who made this year’s competition possible,” said Garcia.