Hart board to consider teacher raises

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board is slated to discuss a 4% on-schedule increase retroactive to July of last year for district teachers, according to the agenda for Wednesday evening’s meeting.

According to the board agenda, this would result in approximately $5 million a year in additional expenditures for the district, as it relates to teacher compensation, until the 2023-24 school year.

“The district and the Hart District Teachers Association have agreed upon terms for contract negotiations for the 2021/22 academic year, which include a 4% increase to unit members’ salary schedules retroactively to July 1, 2021,” reads the meeting agenda. “HDTA unit members have voted to ratify the tentative agreement, and staff is recommending the board approve contract revisions as indicated in the attachment.”

The district is required to publicly disclose the major provisions of a collective bargaining agreement, including the costs incurred in the current and subsequent fiscal years.

“This requirement ensures the public is adequately informed and has an opportunity to comment on an agreement’s impact before provisions become binding on the district,” the agenda reads. “Statute further requires the district superintendent and the chief business official to certify in writing that the district can meet the agreement’s costs for the specified term.”

The governing board is also scheduled to discuss giving a 4% increase to the employees outside of California School Employees Association, or CSEA, and HDTA. The adjustment, if ultimately approved, would roughly cost the district $600,000 a year for the next three years, retroactive to July 1, 2001.

The regular board meeting is set to take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the district office, located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway. The meeting can also be viewed on YouTube at: youtu.be/jl43VlmV990.