Hart district names new human resources director

Officials from the William S. Hart Union High School District have announced the appointment of Mark Crawford as the new director of human resources for the district.

Crawford, who currently serves as principal at West Ranch High School, joined the district in 1998 as a teacher and baseball coach at Hart High School after teaching for a brief time in Arizona.

In 2003, he was tapped to be one of Hart’s assistant principals, where at various times he oversaw the athletic program, ASB, special education, campus safety and testing, and was the site Title IX coordinator.

From 2009 to 2014, Crawford served as principal of Sierra Vista Junior High School before moving to West Ranch High School.

As a high school principal, Crawford has worked in the areas of professional development, career technical education, the co-teaching model and, during his tenure, the site was named a California Distinguished School twice and ranked in the top 3% nationwide by U.S. News and World Report’s Public High School Rankings, according to district officials.

He also served as the chair of the Hart District Athletic Council, Foothill League president, and league coordinator for the CIF Southern Section.

“Mr. Crawford is a highly regarded relational leader whose outstanding reputation will serve him well in his new role as director of HR,” said Hart district Superintendent Mike Kuhlman. “He has been an outstanding teacher, coach and principal for the Hart district. With his extensive experience with both personnel matters and athletics, we are thrilled to welcome him to the district office team.”

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with all the schools and communities of our district,” Crawford said. “My goal is to empower the personnel of our schools to provide the best education and extracurricular programs possible for our students.”