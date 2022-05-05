Knife fight breaks out in Valencia

A fight in Santa Clarita led to one of the men in the brawl assaulting the other with a knife, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about the fight around 4:20 p.m. in the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita. In radio traffic, deputies were heard saying the fight took place in the alley behind Margaritas Mexican Grill on Valencia Boulevard, but Arriaga could only confirm that it was somewhere on that block.

“Deputies responded to two Hispanic adults fighting,” Arriaga told The Signal at the time arrests were being made. “Deputies are on scene detaining two individuals and currently conducting an investigation.”

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story.