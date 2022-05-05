Knife fight breaks out in Valencia

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A fight in Santa Clarita led to one of the men in the brawl assaulting the other with a knife, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. 

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call about the fight around 4:20 p.m. in the 23300 block of Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita. In radio traffic, deputies were heard saying the fight took place in the alley behind Margaritas Mexican Grill on Valencia Boulevard, but Arriaga could only confirm that it was somewhere on that block. 

“Deputies responded to two Hispanic adults fighting,” Arriaga told The Signal at the time arrests were being made. “Deputies are on scene detaining two individuals and currently conducting an investigation.” 

No additional information was available as of the publication of this story. 

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected]v.com.

