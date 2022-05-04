Local pasters to lead National Day of Prayer event

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

The first Thursday of May was designated as National Day of Prayer by President George Washington. Every year, religious organizations nationwide celebrate the day with prayer ceremonies.  

This year, several churches in the Santa Clarita Valley are inviting residents to participate in “the president’s proclamation to pray for our nation.” Five local pastors will lead the prayers, and a local worship team will lead in songs of praise. 

The prayer event is scheduled to be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grace Baptist Church Amphitheater, 22833 Copper Hill Drive. 

For more information on the event, contact Pastor Stephen Jackson 661-305-5602. 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS