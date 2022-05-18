Man arrested in Newhall on charges of DUI, hit and run

A 58-year-old Newhall man was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and for a hit and run when he reportedly hit a parked vehicle on Railroad Avenue, according to Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials.

In a report from Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday about a motorist seen swerving near Railroad Avenue and 15th Street in Newhall while drinking an alcoholic beverage.

“The call was later updated,” Arriaga’s report read. “The suspect collided with a parked vehicle on Railroad Avenue and left the scene without attempting to exchange information with the registered owner.”

Arriaga added that deputies conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in a shopping center in the 24800 block of Railroad Avenue in Newhall. While contacting the suspect, she continued, deputies detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from the suspect’s breath and person.

“Standardized sobriety tests were performed on the suspect,” Arriaga’s report read, “revealing a BAC of 0.267%.”

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of DUI and misdemeanor hit and run. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. According to a message from Arriaga on Wednesday, the suspect was later released on citation.