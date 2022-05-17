Man found dead underneath freeway transition ramps in Newhall

Mental health issues are believed to be connected to a man who was found dead underneath the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 interchange early Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

The body was found after California Highway Patrol officers were called to the area regarding a vehicle partially blocking lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 5 to the northbound side of Highway 14 transition at 3:41 a.m.

“CHP Newhall personnel arrived on scene to find the vehicle unoccupied,” officials said in the incident report. “CHP Newhall personnel searched the area for a pedestrian, but were unable to locate anyone.”

Newhall personnel then conducted a welfare check at the residence, and were able to contact the mother of the vehicle’s registered owner, who said her son had “mental health issues,” according to officials.

“Newhall personnel returned to the area and continued to search for the registered owner,” according to CHP officials. “At approximately (5:30 a.m.), CHP personnel located a body, northeast of The Old Road, under the I-5 and SR-14 transition ramps.”

The body was recovered, CPR was administered, but the man remained unresponsive.

“(The Los Angeles County Fire Department) arrived at approximately (5:50 a.m.) and the subject was pronounced deceased by LACOFD personnel at approximately (5:55 a.m.),” the CHP report reads.

Traffic was not affected as a result of the incident and the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of the incident.

The man was identified by CHP officials as Santa Clarita resident Kirk Michael Macdonald.

The incident is being investigated by CHP Officer J. Sandhu of the Newhall Area office. Any witnesses to the incident havebeen asked to contact the local CHP Office at 661-600-1600.