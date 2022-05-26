Man, woman arrested on slew of allegations

A man and woman were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of a slew of charges after deputies reported finding them passed out in a vehicle and in possession of a number of drugs and dozens of mailbox and vehicle keys.

One of the suspects, a 48-year-old man from Granada Hills, was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sales, possession of heroin for sales, and possession of prescription pills, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, via email on Wednesday.

The woman, a 38-year-old transient woman, was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.

According to officials at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Newhall Avenue and near Highway 14.

“Deputies patrolling the Newhall park and ride observed a parked vehicle with expired registration,” said Arriaga. “As they approached the vehicle, they saw a male and female passed out inside the vehicle, with drug paraphernalia in (the) hand of the male.”

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple bags and containers containing methamphetamine, heroin, a large bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, various prescription pills, approximate 60 keys believed to access mailboxes and vehicles, and contraband similar for use of sales of narcotics,” Arriaga added.