Man, woman arrested on slew of allegations

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
A man and woman were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of a slew of charges after deputies reported finding them passed out in a vehicle and in possession of a number of drugs and dozens of mailbox and vehicle keys.  

One of the suspects, a 48-year-old man from Granada Hills, was booked on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sales, possession of heroin for sales, and possession of prescription pills, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, via email on Wednesday. 

The woman, a 38-year-old transient woman, was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.  

Both were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and subsequently released on citation to appear in court at a later date.  

According to officials at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the arrest stems from deputies patrolling at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Newhall Avenue and near Highway 14.  

“Deputies patrolling the Newhall park and ride observed a parked vehicle with expired registration,” said Arriaga. “As they approached the vehicle, they saw a male and female passed out inside the vehicle, with drug paraphernalia in (the) hand of the male.” 

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located multiple bags and containers containing methamphetamine, heroin, a large bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, various prescription pills, approximate 60 keys believed to access mailboxes and vehicles, and contraband similar for use of sales of narcotics,” Arriaga added.  

Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta covers government, criminal justice, education and breaking news for The Signal. He joined in Nov. 2018 and previously worked as a supply chain engineer in Veterans Affairs hospitals. He is a graduate of Cal State University, Northridge and a proud College of the Canyons Model United Nations alumnus. Have a story tip? Message him on Twitter (@lunettcaleb) or at [email protected]

