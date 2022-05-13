No arrests made in connection with incident at Meadows Elementary.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies confirmed Friday that no arrests were made in connection to an incident in which deputies detained a man at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday near Meadows Elementary School in response to a reported domestic violence call.

The man was detained without resistance, and ultimately was not arrested, according to Sgt. Eager, SCV Sheriff’s Station watch sergeant.

The woman involved in the incident was said to have suffered a seizure, according to witnesses and what she told sheriff’s deputies on the scene. Deputies requested paramedics to check on the woman and the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at 5:19 p.m.

Eager confirmed on Friday that no arrests were made in connection with the incident.