One person was killed in a crash just after midnight Thursday morning on Highway 14 in Newhall, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters responded to the call at 12:12 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 12:17 a.m. after a traffic collision was reported.

One car had crashed on the freeway while traveling northbound near Newhall Avenue. The unidentified individual was pronounced dead on arrival, according to Fire Department spokesman Esteban Benitez.