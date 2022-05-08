Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Albertsons parking lot

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in the Albertsons parking lot Sunday at Haskell Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Flores with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Flores said there were no injuries reported. At the scene, the victim was seen standing while talking with first responders. According to first responder radio traffic, the victim was a minor, and was riding his bicycle when the vehicle struck him and then fled the scene.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station watch command has not responded to requests for comment. There is no additional information available at the time of this publication.