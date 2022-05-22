Person airlifted from trail in Newhall to hospital

One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital Sunday morning due to a medical emergency, according to Fire Department personnel.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call for service at approximately 9:30 a.m. for an individual who needed medical assistance at Wilson Canyon Truck Trail and Santa Clara Truck Trail in the Angeles National Forest, according to Supervising Fire Dispatcher Cheryl Simms of the Fire Department.

The nature of the medical emergency was unavailable, added Simms.

“The patient was deep [in the trail]. It was a difficult route via ground, so they [Fire Department personnel] used a copter. Search and Rescue were also called to help,” Simms said.

The Fire Department called in Copter 22 and rescued the individual at approximately 10:40 a.m. Simms noted the patient’s condition was stable.