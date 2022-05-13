Rollover freeway crash leaves one person trapped

A rollover collision that affected both sides of Highway 14 on Friday resulted in firefighters having to pull at least one person from car wreckage, according to first responders.

The crash reportedly involved a vehicle on the southbound side of the freeway, near Placerita Canyon Road, that had crashed into another, forcing the second vehicle onto the northbound side.

The call of the traffic collision was first received by the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 11:40 a.m., according to Ruben Munoz, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

“There was a person trapped,” said Munoz, at approximately 12:15 p.m. “One patient was extricated.”

Officer Moises Marroquin of the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management Office confirmed that CHP was responding to the collision, and said the vehicle that had ended up on the other side of the freeway had overturned before it crash landed.

“(The collision occurred) at the southbound side of Placerita, then on the northbound side is where the other car got pushed into the HOV (lane),” said Marroquin.

As of the publication of this story, the number of patients and total number of vehicles was unknown.

Traffic in the area was slowed on both the southbound side of Highway 14 and Interstate 5 as first responders continued to arrive on the scene.