SCV Sheriff’s Station responds to various criminal acts against local store clerks

Within approximately the last month, the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station has responded and/or made arrests in at least three separate incidents involving violence or attacks against local store clerks.

In one of the first instances reported on April 26, deputies responded to the 16200 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, possible grand theft call for service.

It was reported a business owner allowed people into his shop at approximately 4 a.m. who then began to take his property, according to law enforcement officials.

“During investigation, deputies learned the victim invited his friend to his shop,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “The suspect arrived a short period later with another female and male adult. While inside the shop, the male suspect brandished a small baseball bat and ordered the suspect to his knees while the two female suspects began to remove items from within the shop.”

The suspects then allegedly fled in a vehicle prior to deputy arrival and remained outstanding at the time the report was taken.

On May 2, deputies with the Crime Impact Team were driving on Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country when they observed a vehicle matching the suspects’ vehicle description and additionally observed it had expired registration.

During a traffic stop, they contacted the driver and positively identified her to be the second woman suspected in the robbery. She was arrested on suspicion of robbery and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station at the time of her arrest and remained in custody as of Thursday.

The next night, deputies with the Parole Compliance Team arrested the man on suspicion of a probation violation on the 44100 block of Fern Avenue in Lancaster and he was identified by the victim in the initially reported local robbery. He was booked into the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at the time of his arrest and remained in custody as of Thursday.

The woman who was invited into the store was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of robbery.

In another incident, deputies learned that a suspect who had been picked up on Wednesday was connected to a handful of criminal threats made against a store clerk on the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road between May 7 and May 9.

“Upon deputy arrival, they learned the business has had ongoing problems with the suspect,” said Arriaga. “When confronted to leave the property, the suspect made verbal threats towards the store manager on several occasions.”

At the time the report was taken, the suspect remained outstanding, Arriaga said.

However, at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday, a call for service was received regarding a man, thin built, allegedly stealing items out of a vehicle.

“Deputies arrived on scene and detained a male matching the suspect description,” Arriaga said. “During investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was his own vehicle and no theft occurred. However, deputies learned the man” was responsible for the criminal threats made earlier in the month on Golden Triangle Road.

The suspect was ultimately arrested on suspicion of criminal threats and was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. As of the publication of this story, he remained in law enforcement custody.

In the third incident of violence against a store clerk, on Wednesday deputies responded to a business on the 20600 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country regarding a man holding two wine bottles, arguing with employees.

“Upon arrival, deputies detained a male adult matching the description of the suspect, later positively identified as the suspect,” said Arriaga. “During investigation, they learned the suspect entered the location and jumped over the front counter.”

An employee informed the suspect he was not welcomed on the property and needed to leave, according to Arriaga. The suspect then reportedly refused to comply and grabbed two wine bottles.

“The employee attempted to retrieve the bottles from the suspect’s hands, during which the suspect swung one of the bottles towards the employee’s head,” said Arriaga. “The victim leaned back to avoid injury.”

The suspect was ultimately arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and the victim did not sustain injury. The man remained in custody as of Thursday.