SCV Sheriff’s Station to host catalytic converter etching

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, in partnership with RG Brake & Alignment in Valencia, will be hosting a free catalytic converter etching event on several dates throughout the month of June. 

This event is being offered to Santa Clarita Valley residents through appointment only. Availability is based on a first come, first served basis.  

Those interested in the etching should only book their appointments with the SCV Sheriff’s Station community relations deputy, Deputy Borbon, not through the auto center.  

If you are interested in booking an appointment, or would like to learn more, contact Borbon at [email protected]  

