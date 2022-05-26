Sulphur Springs Elementary celebrates 150-year anniversary

Approximately 500 people showed up on Friday to the 150th anniversary celebration of Sulphur Springs Elementary in Canyon Country.

The event was organized to celebrate the anniversary by creating a “Spring Carnival Roundup” with a baseball theme. The event was hosted by the Canyon Country Little League and was held at the youth baseball league’s facilities.

Claire Laurino, 3, and her father, Kevin, receive a balloon poodle from Applejacks the clown during the Sulphur Springs Elementary School 150 Year Celebration event at the Canyon Country Little League facility on Friday, May 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Most importantly, these wonderful children have made a beautiful memory of their elementary school years,” said Frank Viola, chairman of Sulphur Springs’ PTA. “A lasting impression I hope will inspire them as they grow to give back to their communities in their own ways. I am proud to have had this opportunity to bring these many families together and be a part of a PTA team that shares the same goal of doing our very best for the children.”

Sulphur Springs is the oldest school in the Sulphur Springs Union School District, and Viola said it has held this carnival on its campus since its inception. The carnival was held every year consistently until the pandemic, making this one the first since.

The carnival featured some baseball-themed games like a milk-jug baseball toss and a wiffle ball game. It also had other carnival elements such as a clown making balloon animals, cornhole, face paint, a jolly-jumper and slide, pong toss, and a petting zoo.

Sulphur Springs Elementary student Kai Brummel, 8, throws a baseball and knocks over bottles to win prize tickets during the Sulphur Springs Elementary School 150 Year Celebration event at the Canyon Country Little League facility on Friday, May 20, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Parents at the event said their kids have been excited for this for a long time.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, I was actually helping as a volunteer. So we got here an hour or two early, so he got to go on the slide for like two hours straight,” said John Brummel, a parent of a child who attends Sulphur Springs. “He’s having a great time.”

“After two years of pandemic it’s been very challenging for many families to find ways to reconnect with society and get their children active in sports again… while celebrating a monumental occasion for our students who have not had a carnival or school event together of this capacity in over two long years,” said Viola.