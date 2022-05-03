“Taste of the Town” returns to raise money for Child & Family Center

Joining a string of events returning in person over the past few months, an in-person “Taste of the Town” returned in elegant fashion at Blomgren Ranch on Sunday.

After checking in at the 29-acre ranch on Sierra Highway, guests strolled past a detailed replica of an old-West town and then onto the lawn, where Santa Clarita’s finest wineries, breweries, and restaurants could show off what they had to offer.

“Hopefully this is a good rebound for these businesses, restaurants and [the] town. We do have many quality restaurants in this town,” said Apo Yessayan, a Santa Clarita resident. “Thank God we’re able to do it now. You know, because after what, two or three years of not having it done… I can see everybody’s having a good time, which means the Child & Family Center, the foundation board and executive board are still doing a wonderful job getting the community together.”

Among those in attendance were Mayor Laurene Weste and Mayor Pro Tem Jason Gibbs. Gibbs said he was also happy to see events like these are coming back.

Santa Clarita Mayor Pro Team Jason Gibbs, left, and Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste, right, share a laugh at the Taste of the Town event at Blomgren Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

“This is what Santa Clarita was three years ago, and it’s coming back strong,” said Gibbs. “When you get to see all these great samples, you got everything from your alcohol to your food… I love this one. It’s one of the best events of the year.”

“It’s what Santa Clarita loves, we get to eat, we get to shop, we get to share with our friends, and we get to help a charity that helps greatly with families,” said Weste.

The event’s aim was to raise money for the Child & Family Center, which provides mental health therapy, drug and alcohol treatment and domestic violence services for more than 950 children, teens and adults each month.

“Wow, they work with families to help with counseling and all the mental health and all kinds of things that just help reduce family stress and keep kids in a good place,” said Weste.

Debbie Medina, left, is served hot chicken sliders by Michael and Matthew Ungamrung, the owners of Crazy Hot Chicken, at their food booth at the Taste of the Town event at Blomgren Ranch in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Sunday, May 1, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

The event showcased the works of many Santa Clarita eateries by providing samples to guests. Some of the notable samples include the barbacoa and braised pork tacos from LACO Taco, The Speakeasy Bakery’s Focaccia with garlic and rosemary oil, and the fried chicken slider from Crazy Hot Chicken, which featured a Sriracha barbecue sauce and frying technique that they said had been in the family for generations.

“The food and beverages are top-shelf, they’re amazing,” said Dawn Rudisel, a Santa Clarita resident. “It’s amazing. The weather is beautiful and everybody who is [anybody] in Santa Clarita is here.”

For more information on the Child & Family Center visit: https://bit.ly/3OLkl9Q.