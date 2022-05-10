Three men arrested on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters

Signal File Photo.
Three men were arrested in Newhall Monday morning on suspicion of stealing catalytic converters, according to law enforcement officials.  

The arrest stems from a deputy, patrolling on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue, noticing a vehicle code violation at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.  

“As the deputy contacted three occupants inside the vehicle, he observed a fresh-cut catalytic converter and tools commonly used for theft of catalytic converters in plain view,” said Arriaga. “During a search, the driver was also found to be in possession of cocaine.” 

The three men, all from Los Angeles, were ultimately arrested on suspicion of grand theft, conspiracy and more.  

They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remained in custody as of Monday. 

