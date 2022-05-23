Three shootings reported over the weekend

Three separate shooting incidents left a trail of bullet holes, shell casings and broken glass over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. However, no injuries were reported at any of the crime scenes.

According to law enforcement officials, the first shooting occurred on the 22700 block of Harmony Drive in Valencia at approximately 9:50 p.m. The shooting reportedly involved three gunshots being heard, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Upon deputy arrival, a bullet hole was found in the wall,” said Arriaga. “No injuries were reported. Any suspects to this incident remain outstanding at this time.”

In a second incident reported only 20 minutes later, but this time on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway at the Walmart Supercenter, multiple shots were reportedly heard, and the store’s windows were damaged.

“During investigation, no injuries were reported. Any suspect(s) to this incident remain outstanding at this time,” said Arriaga.

The investigations for both incidents on Sunday remain ongoing, according to Arriaga.

“At this time, it cannot be confirmed whether the two incidents are related. There is no identifying suspect information,” Arriaga said.

A third shooting, which predates the two reported on Sunday, occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Saturday morning with several shots being fired into a parked car near the corner of Chestnut Street and Newhall Avenue, according to Sgt. Mike Marino, watch sergeant with the SCV Sheriff’s station.

Casings were found on the ground near the silver Toyota Corolla that was struck, but no injuries were reported. No suspects have been identified in connection to this shooting and the casings have not been linked to a specific weapons type at the time of this publication.

Anyone with information or video footage pertaining to the incidents has been asked to contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.