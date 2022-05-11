Trinity hosts signing day 

By Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Signal Sports Writer

The 2022 Trinity Classical Academy signing day saw three athletes officially announce their playing careers will continue at the next level.

Katie Brown and Kelly Lotz of Knights’ girls basketball as well as Aiden Checketts of Knights’ football were standout athletes and crucial parts of their teams’ success.

Brown, the Knights center, will head to George Fox University in Oregon. The future Bruin was part of four league championships and last year’s state title. The senior also played a key role on Trinity’s volleyball team.

Lotz, the Knights’ double-double machine, will continue her playing career locally at The Master’s University. Lotz was a huge force for Trinity. The reigning Heritage League player of the year helped the Knights win three league titles and the state title while earning herself an All-CIF Southern Section 3A selection.

“I couldn’t be more excited for Katie and Kelly to be able to go and compete at the next level,” said Trinity head coach James De Monbrun. “They’re extremely hard workers and have been incredible examples of pursuing excellence every day. They’ve left a lasting impact on our program and helped set a new standard here at Trinity. To say I’m ‘proud of them’ would be an understatement.”

Checketts, a force on both sides of the line for Trinity football, will continue his athletic career at Cal Lutheran University.

Checketts helped the Knights win a league championship in 2019 and was also a two-sport standout, playing basketball.

