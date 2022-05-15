Vehicle hits motorcyclist, flees scene on I-5

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a car vs. motorcycle incident that occurred on Interstate 5 just north of the State Route 14 interchange on Sunday, according to CHP Officer Moses Marroquin.

Marroquin said that officers received the call at 1:09 p.m. and that the incident was “being investigated as a hit-and-run.” Marroquin described the car that fled as an older white sedan.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the call at 1:33 p.m., according to Capt. Jeff Swingle. Swingle also said the victim has a possible leg fracture and was transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

“Our paramedic squad was on scene at 13:33 and then they were en-route to the hospital at 13:39,” said Swingle. “So within six minutes, so that’s real good, quick, paramedic work there.”

The full extent of the victim’s injuries and the status of the investigation are not known at the time of this publication.