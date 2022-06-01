What a Bulldog is all about

Bowman High School honors its 53rd graduating class

Bowman High School has a reputation, one that might not be understood right away – but let student success and staff action show you what it means to be a Bulldog.

“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” Nina Zamora said. “I have the honor and privilege to serve these students, amazing school and community as the principal. Thank you for coming today as we recognize the accomplishments of each member of the class of 2022.”

Families and friends came to celebrate the 53rd graduating class of Bowman High School at Cougar Stadium at College of the Canyons on Friday. All in attendance, whether graduates, attendees or Bowman staff, showed how much graduation meant to them through tears of joy, cracking voices and pure jubilation.

Graduating seniors celebrate while looking at their diplomas during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Zamora, in her opening speech, reminded graduates that Bowman will always be there for them. She also took a moment to thank Bowman staff for their dedication to each and every student.

“Bowman’s motto is: you matter,” Zamora said. “We want everyone who steps onto campus to really feel valued and cared for. Every staff member at Bowman has that same belief.”

She added that she hopes to exemplify the care, grace and compassion she found at Bowman 29 years ago from her counselor, and pass it on to the students.

“Each of you made a leap of faith coming to a new school in your junior or senior year of high school in hopes that we could help you,” Zamora said. “But really in that choice you made, you choose to be a better version of yourself and to seek help in academic success.”

“Your resiliency brought you to Bowman and got you here, today, to graduation. It will bring you strength and determination in your future. Please remember you have our support … in 30 years or whenever you should need us.”

Graduating senior Maddex Jehle, wearing a cap decorated with a bird and birdhouse, waves to supporters in the stands during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal

According to Zamora and student speakers, some of the students of Bowman often transfer from other high schools because they struggle academically, which can be the result of issues at home, relationships, or any other reason.

However, Zamora reminded graduates, with words from Snoop Dog, that no matter what mistakes, decisions or experiences happen, they need people to believe in them, and more importantly, each graduate needs to believe in themselves.

Jacqueline Garcia, a class speaker, said graduation was the day their lives begin.

“I know many of us may think, it is only a piece of paper,” Garcia said, referring to the diploma. “It is what we accomplished. We should be proud of ourselves for what we’ve been through.”

Graduates, Azucena Duran, left, and Ulisses Jimenez kiss in celebration after receiving their diplomas during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Garcia mentioned how students may have experienced family problems, heartbreaks, depression, and how they all lived, and continue to do so, through a pandemic.

“But we are stronger than we’ve ever been before,” Garcia said.

She also recounted a personal anecdote of when she used to be bullied, felt ostracized and became someone who would hurt her loved ones.

When she came to Bowman, little by little things began to change, both academically and in her personal life. Now she’s ready to take on the world.

“We are the future of this world,” Garcia said. “We can make a change in the world whether it’s big or small.”

Hillary Ramos, the second class speaker, acknowledged that in the last two years everything changed and a lot of people experienced loss.

“Knowing that we are capable of losing so much is why I encourage everyone to take this accomplishment seriously,” Ramos said. “For many of us, graduation is all we’ve hoped for, so let’s make every loss worth it and prove to ourselves that the hope we had was real.”

After the speeches, Bowman staff gave out scholarships to students and began to pass out diplomas. Families and loved ones of the graduating class erupted in cheers.

Garcia summed up the feelings for some of the graduates who may be wondering what comes next, that no matter what happens: “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.”

Graduating senior Summer Vest, left, receives the “Anything’s Possible” award from Principal Nina Zamora during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal

Graduating seniors prepare to enter the stadium during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal

A graduating senior wears a decorated cap during Bowman High School’s Fifty-Third Commencement ceremony held at College of the Canyon on Friday, 052722. Dan Watson/The Signal