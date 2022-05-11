Zonta to host awards event May 23

News release

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley is inviting the community to help celebrate and empower women during the club’s annual scholarship and awards event, scheduled 6:30 p.m. May 23 at the Valencia Hills Club House 24060 Oak Vale Drive in Valencia.

During the event, winners of three Zonta awards and scholarships will be recognized.

First is Zonta International’s Young Women in Public Affairs Award, which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes. It encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

Secondly, the JoAnn Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship was established by the Zonta Club of SCV in 2022 to invest in young women who have demonstrated outstanding potential in the field of business accounting.

Lastly, the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created in 1995 by the Zonta Club of SCV. It helps women age 40 and over who have experienced a life-changing event resulting in the need of schooling, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields.

You can sign up to attend at www.scvzonta.org. Because this is a free event and not a fundraising event, donations will be greatly appreciated.