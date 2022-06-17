The best time to post on Facebook depends on your audience. Monday mornings are the best time to post, as Facebook activity is at its peak between nine and eleven A.M. The lowest activity times are nine P.M. and one a.m. Tuesday is another good day to post. Wednesday activity remains high from nine to five P.M. However, there are also low activity periods on Friday and Saturday. These times vary depending on the content you want to share on Facebook.

CoSchedule’s research

The results of CoSchedule’s research into the best time to post on Facebook show that the news industry can benefit from using early morning hours to share the latest stories. In addition, media companies and newborn portals should avoid posting on Sundays. However, the times that work best for each industry vary. Here are three tips for maximizing your Facebook posting time. Listed below are the best times to post on Facebook, according to CoSchedule’s research.

The best time to post on Facebook for B2B companies is between 9 and 10 AM and 1 PM and 4 PM to 5 PM. Posting during these times is likely to reach your target audience. However, if you are targeting a female audience, consider scheduling posts during the morning hours. Also, keep in mind that most people are more active on Facebook at noon. If you want to get your message out early in the day, try posting at 6 AM or 7 AM.

Hootsuite’s research

In order to find the most effective times to post on Facebook, companies must consider the industry they belong to. A recent study by CoSchedule analyzed data from 25 studies to determine the most effective times to post to Facebook. The results showed that B2B companies are best served posting between the hours of 9am and 2pm on Tuesdays, while B2C companies should post between noon and 1 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

To determine the most effective times to post to Facebook, you should start by looking at the posts that perform the best. For instance, if your posts are generating the highest response rates, you should post during lunchtime on Sunday. On Tuesdays, you should post between noon and 2pm, while on Wednesdays, it’s best to post between 11am and 1pm. If you have a company website, you can use the Sprout Social app to schedule posts.

Sprout Social’s research

It’s a myth that posting in the morning is the best time to post on Facebook. Sprout Social’s research shows that posting in the morning is the best time of day for healthcare brands. In fact, Facebook posts that are made at that time are more likely to receive a response from their followers. Sprout Social’s research also suggests that higher education brands are most likely to get a positive response at 11 AM CST, and during the break between lessons.

The Eastern Time Zone accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. population, while the Central Time Zone makes up almost 80 percent. While they are only one hour apart, the Eastern Time Zone is better for healthcare posts than for other industries. Sprout Social’s findings differ depending on the target audience. While posting during the middle of the day is more likely to reach a B2C audience, scheduling in the morning is best for a B2B company.

Statusbrew’s research

The best time to post on Facebook has been studied by Statusbrew, a company that analyzes social media content. The company’s data shows that people are most likely to view Facebook content at the most optimum times. The best times to post on Facebook include the early morning and late afternoon. Those who post at the end of the day are likely to be ignored. On the other hand, those who post early in the morning are more likely to receive more engagement.

According to the research, posting on Facebook is more effective on Wednesdays and Fridays than any other day of the week. Wednesdays and Fridays are peak posting times for companies selling to consumers. These are the best times to post because these days tend to have the highest engagement rates. If you post on Facebook at these times, you are more likely to receive more reactions and likes, which is a great way to boost your visibility.