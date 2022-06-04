Canyon High put on brief lockdown

Despite only a few staff and no students being on campus, Canyon High School went on a brief lockdown Friday morning due to nearby law enforcement activity, according to district officials.

The lockdown, which occurred at approximately 8 a.m., was the result of a woman with a temporary restraining order issued against parking her car on a campus driveway.

According to Dave Caldwell, a spokesman for the William S. Hart Union High School District, the woman, while parked on Canyon’s campus, then spotted a nearby patrol car and left the scene.

The campus, according to Caldwell, went into a brief lockdown that lasted “only a few minutes.”

The last day of school for Canyon High had been Thursday, and the campus had already been closed off to students for the day due to administrators finding a threat of violence spray-painted on a campus bathroom wall.

The only people to experience the lockdown Friday were the Canyon High staff members wrapping up the remainder of their work before summer break, Caldwell said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.