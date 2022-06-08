Cars Under the Stars returns July 23

News release

Cars Under the Stars, the second annual evening Santa Clarita Valley car show, is scheduled to take place 6-10 p.m. Saturday, July 23, in the former Sears parking lot at Westfield Valencia Town Center.

This unique fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation and features hot rods, classics, customs, trucks, muscles, exotics and even motorcycles spanning almost 90 years.

Co-chaired by SCV residents and WiSH board members Amanda Benson-Tilch and Richard Cohn, this family-friendly event includes live music, vendor booths, food, trophies, raffles, voting for your favorite car and more.

The event features a live band, The Part Time Playahs, performing a wide selection of music for all to enjoy, dance and sing along.

There will be an assortment of food and snack options as well as the “Sidecar Bar” featuring Santa Clarita’s own Telco Brewery (a beer area for 21-plus).

Registration for cars and trucks is $30 before June 30 and $40 afterward. Space is limited. Your registration includes entry for two people and two raffle tickets.

Trophies will be awarded for multiple categories, including Judge’s choice, People’s choice, and the WiSH Board favorite.

To register your car for the show or to purchase tickets to attend Cars Under the Stars, visit and learn more online at wisheducationfoundation.org under events. Entrance tickets are $5 per person and kids under 5 are free.

Net proceeds go directly toward benefiting student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

For information on becoming a sponsor, contact [email protected]