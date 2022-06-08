Castaic Middle School celebrates student success with 8th grade promotion

News release

Castaic Middle School celebrated student success with the promotion of 201 eighth-grade students on June 2.

Castaic Middle School is the only school in the Santa Clarita Valley that continues this long-standing community tradition as students transition to high school. Of the 201 students who were promoted, 41 students were members of the National Junior Honor Society, which requires a minimum of 3.5 grade point average and eight hours of community service.

School leaders were also proud to honor 58 students as outstanding scholars for both years at Castaic Middle School.

“We are proud of our 2022 Castaic Middle School promoting students,” said Principal Bob Brauneisen. “These students have displayed enormous growth and grit during their tenure at Castaic Union School District. We wish them the best of luck in all future endeavors.”