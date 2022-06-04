CHP officers engage in high speed two-car pursuit

California Highway Patrol officers were engaged in a high-speed pursuit of two vehicles on Wednesday, resulting in a crash and a missing suspect, according to CHP spokesman Officer Josh Greengard.

Greengard said that, at approximately 2 a.m., CHP Newhall officers observed a Dodge Charger and a Jeep SUV traveling over 100 mph northbound on State Route 14 near Sand Canyon Road.

“CHP officers accelerated up to both vehicles and initiated an enforcement stop, at which time both vehicles failed to stop,” said Greengard in an email to The Signal. Greengard said that shortly after the officer began the pursuit, both vehicles took the Soledad Canyon Road exit near Acton.

“The Jeep failed to negotiate the off-ramp and crashed into the guardrail. The Dodge [Charger] continued fleeing,” said Greengard in the email. “Due to the Jeep crashing, CHP officers stopped and rendered aid to the driver of the Jeep before taking him into custody.”

Officers were able to take the driver of the Jeep, Jonathan Perez, into custody on suspicion of felony evading, Greengard said.

Greengard said that after a sweep of the area, officers were able to locate the Charger but the driver was nowhere to be found.

“This investigation is ongoing and still pending,” said Greengard.