Cierzan pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

In a confession that has been years in the making, Daniel Cierzan admitted Wednesday to one count of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the mysterious 2017 disappearance of his uncle from a Saugus home.

According to prosecutors, Cierzan, 26, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison on Tuesday as a part of the plea deal that was made.

The 26-year-old Saugus man had previously pleaded not guilty in 2020 to one count of murder in connection to the mysterious disappearance of his uncle, Will Cierzan, from a Saugus home on Jan. 26, 2017.

Cierzan was held to answer last year after a San Fernando Superior Court judge ruled that there was enough evidence connecting the Saugus man to the disappearance of his uncle.

During the preliminary phase of the court proceedings, the prosecution laid out their belief that the nephew was involved in the murder of Will, as well as the transportation and mysterious disposal of his body.

While in custody on Feb. 5, 2020, Charles Cierzan, Daniel’s father, retracted his Jan. 28, 2017, statement and said, in audio played for the courtroom, that he had provided his son with an alibi on the day of Will Cierzan’s disappearance.

Upon hearing the audio, Will Cierzan’s family members present in the courtroom became animated. Shocked, his sister Audrea Peck left the courtroom after the prosecution finished playing the recording.

Members of the Cierzan family said their reaction was caused by their surprise due to their hearing Charles Cierzan’s statements regarding his son’s whereabouts for the first time.

The defense argued during the same court proceeding that the prosecution had failed to produce a motive, body or murder weapon connecting Cierzan to the disappearance of his uncle.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.