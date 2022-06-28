City to discuss possible budget approval

On Tuesday, the Santa Clarita City Council is set to discuss and possibly adopt its projected $299.3 million budget — a 21% increase from the 2021-22 budget — that will be used on city services for the year.

The large increase in the budget can, in part, be attributed to sales tax revenue that is scheduled to increase by 18.5% from the current budget, adding $46.2 million in annual revenue to the city’s $133 million general fund.

“Several factors are considered to ensure accuracy in our projections, including the state of the economy, historical trends, population projections/growth, and inflation. With this information, the city can best determine the revenue available for allocation,” city staff have said in the past meeting agendas. “For Fiscal Year 2022-2023, total revenue meets total expenditure appropriations.”

In past meetings, the city outlined that the budget would be spent on the city’s various priorities, from community building and engagement, to economic vitality and public safety.

The city’s operating reserve will total $19.8 million, according to the proposed agenda, and $84.7 will go to the Capital Improvement Program.

“The Capital Improvement Program is a key component of the budget and is of vital importance to the community as a whole as it includes prioritized projects such as parks, buildings, paseos, trails, and street enhancements that improve the quality of life for residents in our community,” the agenda reads.

The largest new CIP expenditures include $4.7 million for the design of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex, $4.5 million for the design of Via Princessa Park and $3.5 million for the Haskell Canyon Blue Cloud Bike Park.

If approved, the budget would take effect on July 1.

The special meeting for the Santa Clarita City Council is set to take place on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd. The regular public meeting is then scheduled to take place at 6 p.m.